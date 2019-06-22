Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stands next to a missile system in this handout picture from 2014. Photo: EPA
US outguns Iran, but faces painful realities in event of war
- Iran’s military has more than 700,000 troops, not counting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that downed a US drone on Thursday
- A review of Iran’s weapons shows that many are ‘obsolete’, but its missiles, air defences and use of proxy forces can ‘scarcely be ignored’

Undated US Air Force file photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump approved Iran attack after Tehran shot down American drone, but changed his mind, New York Times claims
- Newspaper report quoted senior officials as saying plan to strike Iranian military targets was on the table, then suddenly scrapped
