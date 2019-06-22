Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stands next to a missile system in this handout picture from 2014. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

US outguns Iran, but faces painful realities in event of war

  • Iran’s military has more than 700,000 troops, not counting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that downed a US drone on Thursday
  • A review of Iran’s weapons shows that many are ‘obsolete’, but its missiles, air defences and use of proxy forces can ‘scarcely be ignored’
Topic |   Iran
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:41pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:41pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stands next to a missile system in this handout picture from 2014. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Undated US Air Force file photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump approved Iran attack after Tehran shot down American drone, but changed his mind, New York Times claims

  • Newspaper report quoted senior officials as saying plan to strike Iranian military targets was on the table, then suddenly scrapped
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:23am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:34pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Undated US Air Force file photo of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.