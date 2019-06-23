US President Donald Trump. Photo: Agence France-Presse
‘Make Iran great again’: Donald Trump says he will be Iran’s ‘best friend’ if it renounces nuclear arms
- Comments come as tensions soar between two nations and after Iran shot down a US drone on Thursday
Topic | Iran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stands next to a missile system in this handout picture from 2014. Photo: EPA
US outguns Iran, but faces painful realities in event of war
- Iran’s military has more than 700,000 troops, not counting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that downed a US drone on Thursday
- A review of Iran’s weapons shows that many are ‘obsolete’, but its missiles, air defences and use of proxy forces can ‘scarcely be ignored’
