US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says White House 2020 re-election ‘easier’ if he is impeached

  • Speaking in an NBC interview, the US president repeated his long-standing allegation that the FBI’s counter-intelligence investigation into his 2016 campaign was illegal
  • Trump also dismissed a UN request for the FBI to investigate the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, suggesting it would jeopardise US weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump answers questions about comments by special counsel Robert Mueller at the White House in May. Photo TNS/Getty Images
‘I run the country,’ Donald Trump declares when quizzed about obstruction of Russia probe

  • On America’s ABC News, Trump tells interviewer to read the US Constitution after he is asked whether something is ‘not illegal’ if the president does it
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO  

Published: 11:07pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 16 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump answers questions about comments by special counsel Robert Mueller at the White House in May. Photo TNS/Getty Images
