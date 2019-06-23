US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says White House 2020 re-election ‘easier’ if he is impeached
- Speaking in an NBC interview, the US president repeated his long-standing allegation that the FBI’s counter-intelligence investigation into his 2016 campaign was illegal
- Trump also dismissed a UN request for the FBI to investigate the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, suggesting it would jeopardise US weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
‘I run the country,’ Donald Trump declares when quizzed about obstruction of Russia probe
- On America’s ABC News, Trump tells interviewer to read the US Constitution after he is asked whether something is ‘not illegal’ if the president does it
