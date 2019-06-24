Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Donald Trump dismisses UN request for FBI to investigate Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to protect weapon sales to Saudi

  • Trump brushes the UN proposal aside, saying that ‘I think it’s been heavily investigated’
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

‘Credible evidence’ Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman liable for Jamal Khashoggi killing, UN report finds

  • In an excoriating 100-page analysis, the UN’s special rapporteur said the death of the journalist was ‘an international crime’
  • The report used recordings of conversations from inside the Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed to piece together the journalist’s final moments
Topic |   Jamal Khashoggi killing
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:32pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.