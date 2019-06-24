Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year. Photo: AP Photo
Donald Trump dismisses UN request for FBI to investigate Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to protect weapon sales to Saudi
- Trump brushes the UN proposal aside, saying that ‘I think it’s been heavily investigated’
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
‘Credible evidence’ Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman liable for Jamal Khashoggi killing, UN report finds
- In an excoriating 100-page analysis, the UN’s special rapporteur said the death of the journalist was ‘an international crime’
- The report used recordings of conversations from inside the Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed to piece together the journalist’s final moments
Topic | Jamal Khashoggi killing
