SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo: Pool via Reuters
United States & Canada

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US will be ready ‘at a moment’s notice’ to resume denuclearisation talks with North Korea

  • Declaration from Pompeo comes after US President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to Kim
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:29am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:34am, 24 Jun, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo: Pool via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
Southeast Asia

‘Excellent content’: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praises personal letter from US President Donald Trump

  • State news agency says Kim ‘would seriously contemplate the interesting content’
  • White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the US president had sent a letter and ‘correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing’
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:03am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 23 Jun, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
