US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US will be ready ‘at a moment’s notice’ to resume denuclearisation talks with North Korea
- Declaration from Pompeo comes after US President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to Kim
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
‘Excellent content’: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praises personal letter from US President Donald Trump
- State news agency says Kim ‘would seriously contemplate the interesting content’
- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the US president had sent a letter and ‘correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing’
Topic | Kim Jong-un
