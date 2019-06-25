Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros. Photo: AFP
‘Tax the 1 per cent more’: US billionaires urge presidential candidates to support wealth tax to address issues from climate crisis to health care
- A group of billionaires – which include George Soros, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes and the descendants of Walt Disney – want the US presidential candidates to back higher taxes on the 1 per cent
- The group noted the need for a wealth tax had broad bipartisan support, saying ‘some ideas are too important for America to be part of only a few candidates’ platforms’
Topic | United States
