Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump sanctions Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Amid rising tensions, US president signs executive order denying Khamenei access to financial resources
- Latest incidents involve attacks on oil tankers, which Tehran has denied, and the downing of a US Navy drone
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi King Salman in Jeddah. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king for Iran crisis talks
- Pompeo met the Saudi king and crown prince in Jeddah days after the downing of a US drone
- He described Saudi Arabia and the UAE as ‘two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents’
