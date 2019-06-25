Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The view from the balcony of the control rooms at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in August 2012. Photo: Nasa via AP
United States & Canada

Hacker used US$35 Raspberry Pi computer to steal restricted Nasa data

  • Credit-card sized device is used mainly to teach coding to children and promote computing in developing countries
  • Attack went undetected for nearly a year, and investigation is still under way to find culprit
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:13am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The view from the balcony of the control rooms at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in August 2012. Photo: Nasa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
While there is a common perception that Telegram is a secure messaging app, only secret messages, not group chats, are encrypted by default, so communications can be easily intercepted by hackers. Photo: Reuters
Society

‘Cyberattack from China’ hit messaging app used by Hong Kong protesters at time of Wednesday’s demonstration, says app’s founder

  • Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram app, said on Twitter that attack was mostly executed from IP addresses in China
  • App is heavily used by Hong Kong protesters, with administrator of one 30,000-strong group arrested by police on Tuesday night
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:17pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:34pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

While there is a common perception that Telegram is a secure messaging app, only secret messages, not group chats, are encrypted by default, so communications can be easily intercepted by hackers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.