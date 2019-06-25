The view from the balcony of the control rooms at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in August 2012. Photo: Nasa via AP
Hacker used US$35 Raspberry Pi computer to steal restricted Nasa data
- Credit-card sized device is used mainly to teach coding to children and promote computing in developing countries
- Attack went undetected for nearly a year, and investigation is still under way to find culprit
Topic | Cybersecurity
While there is a common perception that Telegram is a secure messaging app, only secret messages, not group chats, are encrypted by default, so communications can be easily intercepted by hackers. Photo: Reuters
‘Cyberattack from China’ hit messaging app used by Hong Kong protesters at time of Wednesday’s demonstration, says app’s founder
- Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram app, said on Twitter that attack was mostly executed from IP addresses in China
- App is heavily used by Hong Kong protesters, with administrator of one 30,000-strong group arrested by police on Tuesday night
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
