The Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York. File photo: AP
‘She’s not my type’: Donald Trump says woman who claims he raped her in the 1990s is ‘totally lying’
- ‘It never happened. It never happened, OK?’ US president says, dismissing latest sexual misconduct claim against him
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump and his wife at the time Ivana in New York in December 1989. Photo: AFP
‘I never had sex again’: US talk show host E. Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a Manhattan shop in the 1990s
- In a long essay in New York magazine, journalist claims Trump forced himself on her in a dressing room after asking her to try on a ‘see-through bodysuit’
