Lior Div, chief executive of US-Israeli cybersecurity firm Cybereason. Photo: Reuters
Global telecoms firms hacked in espionage campaign linked to previous Chinese spying efforts, say US-based cybersecurity researchers
- Investigators at Cybereason, a US-Israeli cybersecurity firm based in Boston, say a state-backed group has been hacking into the systems of global telecommunications firms to spy on prominent individuals
- The hackers also used tools linked to other attacks attributed to China by the US and its Western allies, said Cybereason
Topic | Computer hackers
