Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order for sanctions on Iran's supreme leader in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump threatens ‘obliteration’ as Iran condemns new US sanctions on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

  • US president says any attack on ‘anything American’ will be met with ‘overwhelming force’
  • Iran earlier said new sanctions had closed path to diplomatic solution between the two nations
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:26am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:26am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order for sanctions on Iran's supreme leader in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

New US sanctions will end path of diplomacy, Iran foreign ministry says

  • The Trump administration’s new sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader and foreign minister are ‘destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security’, Tehran says
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:02pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.