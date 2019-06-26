Stephanie Grisham arrives for a campaign rally with US President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, on June 18. Photo: Reuters
Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham named new White House press secretary, replacing Sarah Sanders
- Grisham joined Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015 and has reputation as a tough operator in first lady’s office
- She takes over from Sanders, who oversaw the demise of once traditional daily White House press briefings and fought with journalists who accused her of lying
US President Donald Trump speaks about the departure of Sarah Sanders on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
‘I love the president’: White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders quits, will leave at end of June
- Sanders has not held a press briefing for record three months
- Trump tweeted that ‘Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the great state of Arkansas’
