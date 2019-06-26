Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Stephanie Grisham arrives for a campaign rally with US President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, on June 18. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham named new White House press secretary, replacing Sarah Sanders

  • Grisham joined Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015 and has reputation as a tough operator in first lady’s office
  • She takes over from Sanders, who oversaw the demise of once traditional daily White House press briefings and fought with journalists who accused her of lying
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:07am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:07am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stephanie Grisham arrives for a campaign rally with US President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, on June 18. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks about the departure of Sarah Sanders on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

‘I love the president’: White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders quits, will leave at end of June

  • Sanders has not held a press briefing for record three months
  • Trump tweeted that ‘Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the great state of Arkansas’
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:29am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks about the departure of Sarah Sanders on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.