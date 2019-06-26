US Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner John Sanders speaks in a panel discussion at International Summit on Borders in Washington on June 18. Photo: CBP via Reuters
US Customs and Border Protection agency acting head John Sanders resigns amid outcry over child detentions
- Trump administration has faced renewed criticism after reports revealed that 250 migrant children were held in squalid conditions in Texas
- Sanders is stepping down just two months after being appointed to post
Topic | US immigration
US Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner John Sanders speaks in a panel discussion at International Summit on Borders in Washington on June 18. Photo: CBP via Reuters
‘Doing US’s dirty work’: Mexico cracks down at northern border with 15,000 troops, detaining migrants who try to cross
- Government is under pressure from Trump to slow surge of Central Americans entering US via Mexico
- Move marks shift as Mexican security forces did not typically stop undocumented migrants from crossing US border in the past
Topic | Mexico
Members of Mexico's National Guard detain Cuban migrants after they tried to cross the border into the US in Ciudad Juarez on Friday. Photo: Reuters