Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaking about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. Photo: AFP
Former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly on Russia collusion investigation before Congress on July 17
- Jerrold Nadler and Adam B. Schiff said the agreement was reached after they issued Mueller a subpoena
Topic | Donald Trump
