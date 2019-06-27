Facebook’s Instagram network decided not to take down a fake video of Zuckerberg himself, saying the CEO would not get special treatment. Photo: AFP
‘Deepfake’ videos create new challenge for Facebook as it seeks to curb misinformation online, Zuckerberg says
- Deepfakes are altered by using artificial intelligence to appear genuine, and could be used to manipulate elections or potentially spark unrest
- Facebook’s Instagram network decided not to take down a fake video of Zuckerberg himself, saying the CEO would not get special treatment
Topic | Social media
Facebook’s Instagram network decided not to take down a fake video of Zuckerberg himself, saying the CEO would not get special treatment. Photo: AFP