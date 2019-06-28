US President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition 2019 Road To Majority Policy Conference at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Trouble for ‘tweeter-in-chief’ Donald Trump? Twitter to flag rule-breaking tweets by politicians
- Such content will be hidden behind warning label saying tweet goes against company guidelines but has been left up because of ‘legitimate public interest’
- Label will be used only for verified accounts belonging to government officials, or those running for office, with more than 100,000 followers
Topic | Twitter
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition 2019 Road To Majority Policy Conference at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP