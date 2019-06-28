A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are parked at Victorville Airport in California in March. Photo: Reuters
Carriers cancel more Boeing 737 MAX flights as Ethiopian Airlines crash victims’ families refuse to settle
- Southwest Airlines will not schedule 737 MAX flights until October 1, which will result in about 150 daily flight cancellations
- Judge orders Boeing to turn over documents about the MAX to lawyers for families of crash victims
A photo of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington. Photo: Reuters
More trouble for Boeing as US regulator finds new flaw with grounded Boeing 737 MAX
- US Federal Aviation Administration has not given specific details of fault, and it is not yet clear how the issue will be addressed
