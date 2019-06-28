Channels

Jordan Lindsey was on holiday with her family in the Bahamas. Photo: Lindsey family via GoFundMe
United States & Canada

US student Jordan Lindsey attacked and killed by three sharks while on holiday in Bahamas

  • Victim was snorkelling near Rose Island with family and did not hear warnings in time
  • Lindsey’s arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed
Topic |   Tourism
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:50am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:50am, 28 Jun, 2019

Jordan Lindsey was on holiday with her family in the Bahamas. Photo: Lindsey family via GoFundMe
A woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark and later died of his injuries. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Jaws in Cape Cod’: swimmers warned of great white shark attacks at popular Massachusetts holiday beach spot

  • A booming seal population is drawing the apex predator to the Massachusetts peninsula where contact with humans follows
Topic |   United States
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:42pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:16pm, 18 Jun, 2019

A woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark and later died of his injuries. Photo: AP
