Jordan Lindsey was on holiday with her family in the Bahamas. Photo: Lindsey family via GoFundMe
US student Jordan Lindsey attacked and killed by three sharks while on holiday in Bahamas
- Victim was snorkelling near Rose Island with family and did not hear warnings in time
- Lindsey’s arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed
Topic | Tourism
A woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark and later died of his injuries. Photo: AP
‘Jaws in Cape Cod’: swimmers warned of great white shark attacks at popular Massachusetts holiday beach spot
- A booming seal population is drawing the apex predator to the Massachusetts peninsula where contact with humans follows
Topic | United States
