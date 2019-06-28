Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Marshae Jones was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP
United States & Canada

Pregnant US woman Marshae Jones was shot in the stomach. Now she’s charged in death of her unborn baby and her shooter is free

  • Jones was accused of manslaughter after police say she started fight with shooter Ebony Jemison
  • Authorities say fetus was ‘dependent on mother to keep it from harm’, sparking backlash from rights groups as shooter goes free
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 4:29am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:05am, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Marshae Jones was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screen grab from an online video of the encounter recorded by a bystander. Photo: Meg O’Connor via Twitter
United States & Canada

Police pointed guns at pregnant US woman Iesha Harper after 4-year-old son took doll from store, video shows

  • She and fiancé, Dravon Ames, say officers threatened to shoot them in front of their children
  • Couple are suing city of Phoenix and police department for US$10 million
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 8:10am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:10am, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from an online video of the encounter recorded by a bystander. Photo: Meg O’Connor via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.