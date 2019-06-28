A crocodile sunbathes on a river bank at Yala National Park on June 1. Photo: AFP
Crocodiles were once vegetarians – but it was just a phase
- Study using 146 teeth from 16 extinct species shows some early crocodile forebears were omnivores, while others likely specialised in plants
- Some species probably looked a lot like modern day alligators or crocodiles, but others were smaller and lived entirely on land
Topic | Science
