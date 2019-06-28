Police photo of suspect Jorge Martinez. Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office/AP
Florida teen fighting for her life after man drugs and sexually assaults her, before posting nude video online, police say
- Unclear whether girl will survive after organ failure, internal bleeding and brain deprived of oxygen for nearly half an hour
- Police say girl’s friends took her to a hospital an hour away in rush hour traffic instead of one closer, which ‘probably contributed to her accelerated status’
Topic | Crime
