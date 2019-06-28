US President Donald Trump with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump, Angela Merkel present friendly front at Japan G20, despite simmering tensions
- Leaders discussed problems in other countries, including Libya, eastern Ukraine and Iran, as well as trade issues between the EU and the US
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival at Kansai airport in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Angela Merkel arrives at G20 after second shaking scare
- German leader, 65, sparked renewed fears for her health after incident on eve of summit in Japan
- Previous bout of uncontrollable trembling took place last week and was blamed on dehydration
