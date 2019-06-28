Channels

US President Donald Trump with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump, Angela Merkel present friendly front at Japan G20, despite simmering tensions

  • Leaders discussed problems in other countries, including Libya, eastern Ukraine and Iran, as well as trade issues between the EU and the US
Published: 1:21pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 28 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival at Kansai airport in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Angela Merkel arrives at G20 after second shaking scare

  • German leader, 65, sparked renewed fears for her health after incident on eve of summit in Japan
  • Previous bout of uncontrollable trembling took place last week and was blamed on dehydration
Topic |   Angela Merkel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:23am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:23am, 28 Jun, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by well-wishers upon her arrival at Kansai airport in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on Friday. Photo: AFP
