US President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Osaka G20: ‘Please do not meddle in US elections’, Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin
- Trump said he enjoyed a ‘very, very good relationship’ with Putin
- Putin invited Trump to Russia in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Hitler
Topic | Donald Trump
Asian member states have grown in prominence as China, India and Indonesia’s economies have boomed over the past two decades. Photo: AFP
Explained: why the G20 summit matters for Asia (and Asean)
- Asia’s major economies have become increasingly important at the multilateral forum since its founding 20 years ago
- Experts say the forum is an opportunity for the likes of China and Japan to step into leadership roles formerly dominated by the West
Topic | G20
