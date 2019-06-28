Channels

US President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Agence France-Presse
United States & Canada

Osaka G20: ‘Please do not meddle in US elections’, Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin

  • Trump said he enjoyed a ‘very, very good relationship’ with Putin
  • Putin invited Trump to Russia in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Hitler
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:47pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:28pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Asian member states have grown in prominence as China, India and Indonesia’s economies have boomed over the past two decades. Photo: AFP
Explained

Explained: why the G20 summit matters for Asia (and Asean)

  • Asia’s major economies have become increasingly important at the multilateral forum since its founding 20 years ago
  • Experts say the forum is an opportunity for the likes of China and Japan to step into leadership roles formerly dominated by the West
Topic |   G20
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 10:55pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:03am, 28 Jun, 2019

