A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Photo: Reuters
We will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil, US warns
- Washington’s special envoy Hook said the US would take a look at reports of Iranian crude going to China
- He said Iran routinely violates maritime law to hide its oil exports
Topic | Iran
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump sanctions Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Amid rising tensions, US president signs executive order denying Khamenei access to financial resources
- Latest incidents involve attacks on oil tankers, which Tehran has denied, and the downing of a US Navy drone
Topic | Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters