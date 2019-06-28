Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

We will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil, US warns

  • Washington’s special envoy Hook said the US would take a look at reports of Iranian crude going to China
  • He said Iran routinely violates maritime law to hide its oil exports
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:27pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump sanctions Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

  • Amid rising tensions, US president signs executive order denying Khamenei access to financial resources
  • Latest incidents involve attacks on oil tankers, which Tehran has denied, and the downing of a US Navy drone
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:54am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:37am, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.