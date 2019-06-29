Seitu Kokayi will spend 10 years in prison after sending pornographic images to a 15-year-old girl. Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office
Islamic teacher in Washington gets 10 years prison for sending porn, extremist videos to 15-year-old girl
- Seitu Sulayman Kokayi, who worked at the University of Maryland and taught the Koran at a mosque in the US capital, said his fate was in the hands of God
- Prosecutors asked for a 25-year sentence, arguing Kokayi used his role to influence young girls and was ‘deep in the weeds’ of extremist ideology
