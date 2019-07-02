Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as his daughter Ivanka Trump looks on during the an event at the G20 summit on Saturday. Photo: dpa
United States & Canada

French say oops on viral Ivanka Trump moment

  • ‘We didn’t anticipate the reaction,’ official says after video released by French government fuels concern over role of Trump’s daughter in foreign policy
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 3:41am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 2 Jul, 2019

National security adviser John Bolton and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attend talks between the US and Chinese presidents on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take a seat at the table for high-stakes G20 talks

  • US president’s daughter and son-in-law emerge as key aides at Donald Trump’s side during multilateral and bilateral meetings in Osaka
  • They could play a bigger role in relations with China in the future, analyst says
Topic |   G20
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 11:00pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 29 Jun, 2019

