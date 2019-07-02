Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as his daughter Ivanka Trump looks on during the an event at the G20 summit on Saturday. Photo: dpa
French say oops on viral Ivanka Trump moment
- ‘We didn’t anticipate the reaction,’ official says after video released by French government fuels concern over role of Trump’s daughter in foreign policy
National security adviser John Bolton and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attend talks between the US and Chinese presidents on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take a seat at the table for high-stakes G20 talks
- US president’s daughter and son-in-law emerge as key aides at Donald Trump’s side during multilateral and bilateral meetings in Osaka
- They could play a bigger role in relations with China in the future, analyst says
