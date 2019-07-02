Sea ice on the ocean surrounding Antarctica in January 2017. Photo: Ted Scambos/National Snow and Ice Data Centre via AP
Floating Antarctic ice plummets from record high to record lows in three years, baffling scientists
- Nasa study of satellite data shows levels have dropped precipitously
- Amount of ice lost between 2014 and 2017 covered area larger than Mexico
Topic | Antarctica
Sea ice on the ocean surrounding Antarctica in January 2017. Photo: Ted Scambos/National Snow and Ice Data Centre via AP