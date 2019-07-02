Channels

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight Committee vote in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Detained migrants told to drink toilet water, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, amid outcry over secret border agent Facebook group

  • US Customs and Border Protection opens investigation into group where officers reportedly shared lewd or racist posts about Ocasio-Cortez and migrants
  • Congresswoman says she spoke to women in cells who said agents waged ‘psychological warfare’ on them, waking them at odd hours and calling them names
Topic |   US immigration
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:57am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:57am, 2 Jul, 2019

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight Committee vote in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
