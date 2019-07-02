US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight Committee vote in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Detained migrants told to drink toilet water, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, amid outcry over secret border agent Facebook group
- US Customs and Border Protection opens investigation into group where officers reportedly shared lewd or racist posts about Ocasio-Cortez and migrants
- Congresswoman says she spoke to women in cells who said agents waged ‘psychological warfare’ on them, waking them at odd hours and calling them names
Topic | US immigration
US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight Committee vote in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Central American migrant child at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. File photo: AFP
‘They want to rob our kids’: claims migrant men are stealing or buying children to enter US investigated by Mexico
- Witnesses say single women in shelters in Tijuana are being approached by groups of men and offered money for their children
Topic | US immigration
A Central American migrant child at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. File photo: AFP