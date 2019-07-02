Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School in May 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Substitute teacher’ David Briscoe said he protected students in a US school shooting – turns out he wasn’t even there

  • Briscoe claimed he barricaded door at Santa Fe High School to protect his class during the incident last May, telling his story to at least four media outlets
  • His story unravelled after he retold it for the shooting’s anniversary and checks revealed he never worked for the school
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:02am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:02am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School in May 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.