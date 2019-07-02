Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School in May 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: AFP
‘Substitute teacher’ David Briscoe said he protected students in a US school shooting – turns out he wasn’t even there
- Briscoe claimed he barricaded door at Santa Fe High School to protect his class during the incident last May, telling his story to at least four media outlets
- His story unravelled after he retold it for the shooting’s anniversary and checks revealed he never worked for the school
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School in May 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: AFP