US President Donald Trump visits US troops based in Osan Air Base, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump plans to display tanks and warplanes at Independence Day event in significant break from tradition
- While past presidents kept low profile on July 4, Trump will give speech at Lincoln Memorial
- Democrats say Trump is hijacking event to boost re-election prospects in 2020
Topic | Donald Trump
Former vice-president Joe Biden talks with Senator Bernie Sanders during a commercial break on the second night of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘The end of that race’: Donald Trump ridicules debating Democrat 2020 election hopefuls over health plan for illegal immigrants
- Possible rivals for US president’s job exposed party divisions during Miami debate which saw the candidates try to take down front runner Joe Biden
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
