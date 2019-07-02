The University of Southern California in Los Angeles. File photo: AFP
Ex-University of Southern California gynaecologist George Tyndall, who was accused of abusing hundreds of students, pleads not guilty to sexual assault
- Authorities say more than 350 women, many Asian, accused Tyndall of molestation and sexually inappropriate behaviour during medical exams at USC
- He claims he carried out examinations ‘by the book’ and his lawyer argued ‘the character assassination is overwhelming in this case’
