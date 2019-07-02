An artist’s impression of the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, ‘Oumuamua. Image: Reuters
‘Oumuamua, the cigar-shaped interstellar object passing through our solar system is not an alien spaceship, scientists insist
- Mysterious thing from outer space that sped into then left our planet’s neighbourhood, was not being piloted by extraterrestrials
Topic | Space
An artist’s impression of the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, ‘Oumuamua. Image: Reuters