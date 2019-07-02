Channels

Chinese tourists shop in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Chinese tourists still love Los Angeles despite overall decline in visits to US

  • Travel and hospitality businesses say the stream of visitors from China has been helped by their efforts to promote the city on Chinese social media
  • They also say that Los Angeles is still a top destination because of its reputation as the entertainment capital of the world
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:02pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:01pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Visitors from mainland China, including millions on day trips, are behind the large year-on-year increase in tourist numbers to Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Tourist visits to Hong Kong surge by nearly a fifth to 6 million in May, driven by mainland Chinese holidays, but impact of extradition bill protests looms large

  • Mega bridge and high-speed rail link fuel increase
  • Tourism boss warns protests gripping Hong Kong this month could slow growth
Topic |   Tourism
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 6:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 28 Jun, 2019

