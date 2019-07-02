Chinese tourists shop in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: TNS
Chinese tourists still love Los Angeles despite overall decline in visits to US
- Travel and hospitality businesses say the stream of visitors from China has been helped by their efforts to promote the city on Chinese social media
- They also say that Los Angeles is still a top destination because of its reputation as the entertainment capital of the world
Visitors from mainland China, including millions on day trips, are behind the large year-on-year increase in tourist numbers to Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist visits to Hong Kong surge by nearly a fifth to 6 million in May, driven by mainland Chinese holidays, but impact of extradition bill protests looms large
- Mega bridge and high-speed rail link fuel increase
- Tourism boss warns protests gripping Hong Kong this month could slow growth
