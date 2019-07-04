A Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during the debut of the new plane for employees and media in Renton, Washington, in February 2018. Photo: AP
Boeing pledges US$100 million to help families affected by deadly 737 MAX crashes
- Funds will go to local governments and non-profit organisations to help those affected by the crashes that killed 346 people
- Manufacturer is facing inquiries by global regulators and US lawmakers, as well as more than 100 lawsuits by victims’ relatives
Topic | Boeing
A Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during the debut of the new plane for employees and media in Renton, Washington, in February 2018. Photo: AP
An airport worker checks the engine of a Boeing 787. File photo: AFP
Boeing probe: US prosecutors subpoena records on 787 Dreamliner production, media reports
- Whistle-blowers reportedly warn of tools and debris left inside jets and a culture of intimidation at Boeing’s non-union South Carolina plant
Topic | Boeing
An airport worker checks the engine of a Boeing 787. File photo: AFP