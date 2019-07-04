Channels

A Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during the debut of the new plane for employees and media in Renton, Washington, in February 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Boeing pledges US$100 million to help families affected by deadly 737 MAX crashes

  • Funds will go to local governments and non-profit organisations to help those affected by the crashes that killed 346 people
  • Manufacturer is facing inquiries by global regulators and US lawmakers, as well as more than 100 lawsuits by victims’ relatives
Topic |   Boeing
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:45am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:10am, 4 Jul, 2019

A Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during the debut of the new plane for employees and media in Renton, Washington, in February 2018. Photo: AP
An airport worker checks the engine of a Boeing 787. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Boeing probe: US prosecutors subpoena records on 787 Dreamliner production, media reports

  • Whistle-blowers reportedly warn of tools and debris left inside jets and a culture of intimidation at Boeing’s non-union South Carolina plant
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:27am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 29 Jun, 2019

An airport worker checks the engine of a Boeing 787. File photo: AFP
