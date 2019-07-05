US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
With tanks and fighter planes, Donald Trump celebrates US military in July 4 salute, defying critics
- Against backdrop of military vehicles, US leader was first president in nearly 70 years to address crowd at National Mall
- Trump is defensive over cost of event and accusations he is ‘hijacking’ celebration to boost 2020 campaign
Topic | Donald Trump
M1 Abrams tanks and other armoured vehicles sit atop flat cars in a rail yard after US President Donald Trump said tanks and other military hardware would be part of Fourth of July displays. Photo: Reuters
Critics savage Donald Trump’s Independence Day jamboree for ‘using military as a political prop’
- Plans for the July 4 celebration include an Air Force B-2 stealth bomber, Navy F-35 and F-18 fighter jets, Navy Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team and others
