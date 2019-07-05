An exercise for first responders is held at the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles in March 2013. Photo: AFP
Largest earthquake in decades hits Southern California, measuring 6.4 magnitude
- Quake was felt throughout Los Angeles and as far away as Las Vegas
- Fires started and buildings damaged, but no early reports of fatalities
Topic | Earthquakes
An exercise for first responders is held at the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles in March 2013. Photo: AFP
A collapsed slope after an earthquake in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
At least 26 injured as 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
- The earthquake occurred around 10.22pm at a depth of about 14km, with its epicentre located off Yamagata
Topic | Earthquakes
A collapsed slope after an earthquake in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters