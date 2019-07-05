Channels

An exercise for first responders is held at the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles in March 2013. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Largest earthquake in decades hits Southern California, measuring 6.4 magnitude

  • Quake was felt throughout Los Angeles and as far away as Las Vegas
  • Fires started and buildings damaged, but no early reports of fatalities
Topic |   Earthquakes
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:50am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A collapsed slope after an earthquake in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
East Asia

At least 26 injured as 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

  • The earthquake occurred around 10.22pm at a depth of about 14km, with its epicentre located off Yamagata
Topic |   Earthquakes
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 11:10pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

