US President Donald Trump during the Salute to America event in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Airports in the 1700s? Donald Trump blames rain and ‘kaput’ teleprompter after being mocked for error in July 4 speech
- US president talked about air defences during American Revolution, which took place more than 100 years before planes were invented
- Trump also appeared to mix up the Revolutionary War with the War of 1812
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump during the Salute to America event in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
With tanks and fighter planes, Donald Trump celebrates US military in July 4 salute, defying critics
- Against backdrop of military vehicles, US leader was first president in nearly 70 years to address crowd at National Mall
- Trump is defensive over cost of event and accusations he is ‘hijacking’ celebration to boost 2020 campaign
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP