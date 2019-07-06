Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump during the Salute to America event in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Airports in the 1700s? Donald Trump blames rain and ‘kaput’ teleprompter after being mocked for error in July 4 speech

  • US president talked about air defences during American Revolution, which took place more than 100 years before planes were invented
  • Trump also appeared to mix up the Revolutionary War with the War of 1812
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 2:12am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:13am, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump during the Salute to America event in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

With tanks and fighter planes, Donald Trump celebrates US military in July 4 salute, defying critics

  • Against backdrop of military vehicles, US leader was first president in nearly 70 years to address crowd at National Mall
  • Trump is defensive over cost of event and accusations he is ‘hijacking’ celebration to boost 2020 campaign
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:23am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:56am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Salute to America event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.