Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologised for leaving the impression he was praising two segregationist lawmakers when he discussed civility in Congress. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Joe Biden apologises for touting work with segregationist senators as he courts black voters

  • Joe Biden makes partial apology and invokes his ties to Barack Obama, to defend himself in a fight that could sway black voters
  • Front runner Biden’s support has sagged in some opinion polls
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:48am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:50am, 7 Jul, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologised for leaving the impression he was praising two segregationist lawmakers when he discussed civility in Congress. Photo: Bloomberg
Former vice-president Joe Biden talks with Senator Bernie Sanders during a commercial break on the second night of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World

‘The end of that race’: Donald Trump ridicules debating Democrat 2020 election hopefuls over health plan for illegal immigrants

  • Possible rivals for US president’s job exposed party divisions during Miami debate which saw the candidates try to take down front runner Joe Biden
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:01pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:55pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Former vice-president Joe Biden talks with Senator Bernie Sanders during a commercial break on the second night of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
