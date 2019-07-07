Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologised for leaving the impression he was praising two segregationist lawmakers when he discussed civility in Congress. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden apologises for touting work with segregationist senators as he courts black voters
- Joe Biden makes partial apology and invokes his ties to Barack Obama, to defend himself in a fight that could sway black voters
- Front runner Biden’s support has sagged in some opinion polls
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former vice-president Joe Biden talks with Senator Bernie Sanders during a commercial break on the second night of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
