Two strong earthquakes that pierced years of seismic calm in southern California have revived fears of the ‘Big One’ striking Los Angeles. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Los Angeles ‘Big One’: when will major earthquake hit and are people ready?

  • Southern California hit biggest earthquake in 20 years after strong quake a day earlier
  • Quakes a powerful reminder of the realities of living on an active tectonic zone
Topic |   Earthquakes
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:05am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:05am, 7 Jul, 2019

A house burns after an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Homes shifted’: biggest earthquake in 20 years rocks Southern California, sparking fires, gas leaks, power cuts

  • The magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook with about eight times more force than a foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier, officials said
  • The extent of injuries and damage are as yet unknown, but there are no fatalities reported so far
Topic |   Earthquakes
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:22pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 6 Jul, 2019

