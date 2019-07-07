Two strong earthquakes that pierced years of seismic calm in southern California have revived fears of the ‘Big One’ striking Los Angeles. File photo: AFP
Los Angeles ‘Big One’: when will major earthquake hit and are people ready?
- Southern California hit biggest earthquake in 20 years after strong quake a day earlier
- Quakes a powerful reminder of the realities of living on an active tectonic zone
A house burns after an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California. Photo: Reuters
‘Homes shifted’: biggest earthquake in 20 years rocks Southern California, sparking fires, gas leaks, power cuts
- The magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook with about eight times more force than a foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier, officials said
- The extent of injuries and damage are as yet unknown, but there are no fatalities reported so far
