Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. He is expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida. Photo: AP
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of molesting underage teen girls, arrested on sex trafficking charges
- Jeffrey Epstein expected to be arraigned in court on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida
