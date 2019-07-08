Channels

Britain’s ambassador in the US said Donald Trump’s presidency could ‘crash and burn’ and ‘end in disgrace’. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says British ambassador has ‘not served UK well’ after leak of unflattering memos

  • US President Donald Trump said his administration were ‘not big fans’ of the envoy
  • The British government said it plans to investigate leak of the secret memos
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:31am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:31am, 8 Jul, 2019

Britain’s ambassador in the US said Donald Trump’s presidency could ‘crash and burn’ and ‘end in disgrace’. Photo: AP
Kim Darroch. Photo: Kim Darroch/Twitter/UK government
United States & Canada

‘Clumsy and inept’: top UK envoy in Washington Kim Darroch slams Donald Trump’s ‘chaotic’ administration, warns it may ‘crash and burn’, media reports

  • Britain’s Foreign Office said diplomats are paid ‘to be candid’ and offer an ‘honest, unvarnished assessment’ of their host countries
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:40am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:14pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Kim Darroch. Photo: Kim Darroch/Twitter/UK government
