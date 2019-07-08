Britain’s ambassador in the US said Donald Trump’s presidency could ‘crash and burn’ and ‘end in disgrace’. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says British ambassador has ‘not served UK well’ after leak of unflattering memos
- US President Donald Trump said his administration were ‘not big fans’ of the envoy
- The British government said it plans to investigate leak of the secret memos
Kim Darroch. Photo: Kim Darroch/Twitter/UK government
‘Clumsy and inept’: top UK envoy in Washington Kim Darroch slams Donald Trump’s ‘chaotic’ administration, warns it may ‘crash and burn’, media reports
- Britain’s Foreign Office said diplomats are paid ‘to be candid’ and offer an ‘honest, unvarnished assessment’ of their host countries
