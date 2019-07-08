Channels

Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

UN human rights chief ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by migrant detention on southern US border

  • Michelle Bachelet said migrant children were being ‘forced to sleep on the floor … without access to adequate health care or food’
  • ‘Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,’ she said
Topic |   United Nations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:25pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:25pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Migrant families held in an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in Texas on June 10. Photo: AFP
US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight Committee vote in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Detained migrants told to drink toilet water, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, amid outcry over secret border agent Facebook group

  • US Customs and Border Protection opens investigation into group where officers reportedly shared lewd or racist posts about Ocasio-Cortez and migrants
  • Congresswoman says she spoke to women in cells who said agents waged ‘psychological warfare’ on them, waking them at odd hours and calling them names
Topic |   US immigration
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:57am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:57am, 2 Jul, 2019

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight Committee vote in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
