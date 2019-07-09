Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday to sex trafficking charges. Photo: AP
‘Lolita Express’ and the famous friends of Jeffrey Epstein, US billionaire charged with molesting dozens of girls
- Sex case sets the stage for another #MeToo-era trial fraught with questions of wealth and influence
- Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful friends over the years have included US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Members of a protest group called ‘Hot Mess’ hold up photos of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty in New York court to trafficking girls for sex
- Well-connected financier, whose friends included Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was previously convicted of paying young girls for sexual massages
