Presidential hopeful H. Ross Perot speaks at a rally in Austin, Texas, in 1992. Photo: AP
US billionaire Ross Perot, who shook up 1990s presidential politics, dies age 89
- Perot leapt into the 1992 presidential race as an independent and quickly found Americans turned off by the Republican and Democratic parties
- His outsider campaign did not succeed, but he was successful businessman. His fortune was estimated at US$4.1 billion by Forbes magazine in April
Topic | United States
