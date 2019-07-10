Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden last week. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US seeking allies with ‘political will’ to join military coalition for patrols off Iran and Yemen

  • Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, insisted the militaries would only ‘ensure freedom of navigation’ in major shipping route
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:50am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:50am, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order for sanctions on Iran's supreme leader in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump threatens ‘obliteration’ as Iran condemns new US sanctions on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

  • US president says any attack on ‘anything American’ will be met with ‘overwhelming force’
  • Iran earlier said new sanctions had closed path to diplomatic solution between the two nations
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:26am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:07am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order for sanctions on Iran's supreme leader in the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.