SCMP
US President Donald Trump called Britain's ambassador to the United States a 'very stupid guy' as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of his administration.
Donald Trump’s attack on ‘pompous fool’ British ambassador roils UK leadership race

  • Diplomatic spat over leaked diplomatic memos escalates after Donald Trump calls UK ambassador a ‘very stupid guy’
  • Fallout will create headache for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, contenders to become prime minister this month
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 12:58pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:10pm, 10 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump called Britain’s ambassador to the United States a ‘very stupid guy’ as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of his administration. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump was described as ‘insecure’ in private diplomatic cables to London. Photo: Reuters
Trump ‘inept’, Hitler ‘not intelligent’: when ambassadors trash their hosts

  • Unvarnished views of world leaders by ambassadors are not rare. However those views are meant to be kept secret
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 3:39pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:39pm, 9 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump was described as ‘insecure’ in private diplomatic cables to London. Photo: Reuters
