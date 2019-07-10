US President Donald Trump called Britain’s ambassador to the United States a ‘very stupid guy’ as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of his administration. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s attack on ‘pompous fool’ British ambassador roils UK leadership race
- Diplomatic spat over leaked diplomatic memos escalates after Donald Trump calls UK ambassador a ‘very stupid guy’
- Fallout will create headache for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, contenders to become prime minister this month
Topic | Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump called Britain’s ambassador to the United States a ‘very stupid guy’ as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of his administration. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump was described as ‘insecure’ in private diplomatic cables to London. Photo: Reuters
Trump ‘inept’, Hitler ‘not intelligent’: when ambassadors trash their hosts
- Unvarnished views of world leaders by ambassadors are not rare. However those views are meant to be kept secret
Topic | Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump was described as ‘insecure’ in private diplomatic cables to London. Photo: Reuters