British ambassador Kim Darroch has stepped down from his position. Photo: AP
‘Impossible to carry on’: Kim Darroch, UK ambassador to Washington, resigns after leaked cables about ‘clumsy, inept’ Trump administration
- ‘The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,’ he said in his resignation letter
- The spat erupted after a British newspaper published a leaked memo revealing he had described the Trump administration as ‘clumsy and inept’ and could ‘crash and burn’
Topic | Diplomacy
