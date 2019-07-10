Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British ambassador Kim Darroch has stepped down from his position. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Impossible to carry on’: Kim Darroch, UK ambassador to Washington, resigns after leaked cables about ‘clumsy, inept’ Trump administration

  • ‘The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,’ he said in his resignation letter
  • The spat erupted after a British newspaper published a leaked memo revealing he had described the Trump administration as ‘clumsy and inept’ and could ‘crash and burn’
Topic |   Diplomacy
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:12pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:31pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

British ambassador Kim Darroch has stepped down from his position. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.