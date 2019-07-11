Channels

Facebook announced plans for the digital currency in June. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Facebook ‘cannot go forward’ with digital currency Libra until it addresses privacy and money laundering concerns: US Fed chief Jerome Powell

  • Powell said the digital currency project raised ‘serious concerns’ for regulators over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability
  • The US Fed has established a working group to follow the project and is coordinating with other central banks across the globe, he added
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:02am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:37am, 11 Jul, 2019

Facebook’s plan to launch a new digital currency, Libra, has triggered a debate in China as to whether Beijing should welcome, worry about or simply ignore the launch. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Facebook Libra: What can China learn from the world’s first super sovereign currency?

  • China has previously voiced support for a super sovereign currency to replace the US dollar hegemony, but could Facebook’s Libra steal its thunder?
  • Facebook is banned in China, but its new digital currency could also provide a benchmark for China in creating its own version
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 3:30am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jun, 2019

