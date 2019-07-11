Facebook announced plans for the digital currency in June. Photo: Reuters
Facebook ‘cannot go forward’ with digital currency Libra until it addresses privacy and money laundering concerns: US Fed chief Jerome Powell
- Powell said the digital currency project raised ‘serious concerns’ for regulators over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability
- The US Fed has established a working group to follow the project and is coordinating with other central banks across the globe, he added
Facebook’s plan to launch a new digital currency, Libra, has triggered a debate in China as to whether Beijing should welcome, worry about or simply ignore the launch. Photo: AFP
Facebook Libra: What can China learn from the world’s first super sovereign currency?
- China has previously voiced support for a super sovereign currency to replace the US dollar hegemony, but could Facebook’s Libra steal its thunder?
- Facebook is banned in China, but its new digital currency could also provide a benchmark for China in creating its own version
