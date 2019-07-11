A US researcher tosses an Atlantic sturgeon into the James River in Virginia. Photo: AP
Sturgeon, fish that once swam with dinosaurs, are fighting back from extinction as the US cleans up its waterways
- The fish, which once crowded rivers around the US, were pushed to extinction a century ago as the nation’s appetite for caviar increased
- But scientists in the past three decades have increasingly been finding sturgeon in places where they were thought to be long gone
