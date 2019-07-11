US financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the sex offender registry in March 2017. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters
New Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 when financier raped her in his New York mansion
- Make-up artist, 32, filed court papers in preparation for suing Epstein and aired her allegations on NBC’s Today show
- Araoz says she never went to police because she feared retribution from well-connected billionaire
